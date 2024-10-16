We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) reached $21.95, with a +0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.93% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.39, indicating a 316.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $427.99 million, indicating a 21.36% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, signifying shifts of -553.66% and -19.5%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.