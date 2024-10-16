We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to ServisFirst (SFBS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $120.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ServisFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 37.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' of $15.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.98 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $112.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99.70 million.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-interest income' to reach $8.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.14 million.
Shares of ServisFirst have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SFBS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.