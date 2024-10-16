Back to top

Prologis (PLD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 95.9% compared to the 96.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $3.86 million versus $1.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +744.2% change.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $135.37 million versus $125.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Rental and other revenues: $1.90 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.08 compared to the $0.69 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Prologis have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

