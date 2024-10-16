Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Horizon (FHN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) reported revenue of $828 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.9% compared to the 59.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $76.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.36 billion.
  • Total nonperforming loans and leases: $578 million compared to the $601.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $627 million compared to the $632.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $200 million versus $189.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $631 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.79 million.
  • Service charges and fees: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.44 million.
  • Brokerage, trust, and insurance: $39 million versus $38.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card and digital banking fees: $19 million compared to the $20.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking and title: $9 million compared to the $11.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>>

Shares of First Horizon have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

