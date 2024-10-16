Back to top

First Community (FCCO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.98 million, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.65 million, representing a surprise of +1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (taxable equivalent): 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.5% compared to the 72% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $3.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.55 million.
Shares of First Community have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

