Why Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Colony Bankcorp in Focus
Based in Fitzgerald, Colony Bankcorp (CBAN - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 17.29%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.11 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.88%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.47%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.45 is up 2.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Colony Bankcorp's current payout ratio is 34%. This means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CBAN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.33 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.10%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CBAN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).