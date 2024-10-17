Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Triumph Financial (TFIN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.2 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 90.1% versus 91.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $17.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.90 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.70 million compared to the $89.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Financial here>>>

Shares of Triumph Financial have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise