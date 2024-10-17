Back to top

Home BancShares (HOMB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $258 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -5.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 41.4% compared to the 43.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $101.10 million versus $83.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $20.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.30 billion.
  • Total non-performing assets: $144.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.57 million.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $42.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.75 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $215.22 million versus $214.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $217.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.24 million.
Shares of Home BancShares have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

