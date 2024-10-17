We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Synovus (SNV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Synovus Financial (SNV - Free Report) reported $564.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.26 million, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Synovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin, taxable equivalent: 3.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
- Efficiency ratio - TE: 55.4% versus 55.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $54.56 billion versus $54.93 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Non-performing Loans (NPLs): $312.96 million versus $262.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-performing Assets (NPAs): $313.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $263.28 million.
- Total non-interest revenue: $123.98 million versus $119.83 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $440.74 million versus $439.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net interest income taxable equivalent: $442.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $439.08 million.
- Mortgage banking income: $4.03 million versus $4.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Capital markets income: $10.28 million versus $8.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Brokerage revenue: $20.81 million versus $20.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Synovus have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.