Compared to Estimates, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) reported $54.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.75 million, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Great Southern Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 61.3% compared to the 64.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $47.98 million compared to the $47.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $6.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.18 million.
Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

