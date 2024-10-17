Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About CoStar (CSGP) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts expect CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 46.7%. Revenues are expected to be $696.45 million, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CoStar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- CoStar' of $256.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information service' should arrive at $34.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Marketplaces' to come in at $31.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- LoopNet' stands at $70.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Residential' will reach $30.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +192.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Multifamily' will reach $273.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for CoStar here>>>

Over the past month, CoStar shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CSGP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview