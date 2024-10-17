We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Texas Capital (TCBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) reported $304.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +67.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 155.8% compared to the 95.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $29.98 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.43 billion.
- Non-accrual loans held for investment: $88.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.80 million.
- Total non-performing assets: $88.96 million compared to the $89.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $240.10 million versus $227.52 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income (FTE): $240.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $227.50 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: -$114.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.41 million.
- Wealth management and trust fee income: $4.04 million versus $4.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Brokered loan fees: $2.40 million versus $2.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Other Non-Interest Income: $11.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.06 million.
Shares of Texas Capital have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.