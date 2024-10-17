Back to top

Texas Capital (TCBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) reported $304.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +67.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 155.8% compared to the 95.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $29.98 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.43 billion.
  • Non-accrual loans held for investment: $88.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.80 million.
  • Total non-performing assets: $88.96 million compared to the $89.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $240.10 million versus $227.52 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $240.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $227.50 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: -$114.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.41 million.
  • Wealth management and trust fee income: $4.04 million versus $4.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Brokered loan fees: $2.40 million versus $2.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $11.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.06 million.
Shares of Texas Capital have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

