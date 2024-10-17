Back to top

Compared to Estimates, KeyCorp (KEY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2.2% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $171.99 billion compared to the $171.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Book value at period end: $14.53 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.13.
  • Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 156.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 69.9%.
  • Nonperforming assets - Total: $741 million compared to the $665.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Nonperforming loans at period-end: $728 million versus $658.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.7%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 12.6% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust and investment services income: $140 million versus $140.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Investment banking and debt placement fees: $171 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $156.14 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for KeyCorp here>>>

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

