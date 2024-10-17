Blackstone Inc. (
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) reported $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +10.99%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity: $208.68 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $204.95 billion.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate: $285.49 billion versus $303.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance: $251.57 billion compared to the $249.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management: $820.46 billion compared to the $832.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $264.10 million compared to the $211.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues: $342.67 million versus $551.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
- Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income: $40.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $41.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.2%.
- Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.71 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
- Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net: $1.79 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Base Management Fees: $407.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.
- Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Transaction, Advisory and Other Fees, Net: $11.16 million compared to the $11.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss): $0.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -67.9%.
Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.