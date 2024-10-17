Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Infosys (INFY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Infosys (INFY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.89 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Infosys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Employee Metrics - Software Professionals: 300,774 versus 284,761 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated: 84.3% compared to the 83.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated: 85.9% compared to the 85.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Employee Metrics - Sales & Support: 17,014 versus 15,314 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Infosys have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

