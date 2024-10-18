We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $18.87, demonstrating a -1.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 7.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.
The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 55.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 26.32% downward. TXO Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.29, which means TXO Partners LP is trading at a premium to the group.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.