We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Whirlpool (WHR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.07 billion, declining 17.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Whirlpool metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' should arrive at $841.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales - North America Major Domestic Appliances' at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales - Asia Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $240.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBIT - Asia Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $9.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5 million.
Analysts forecast 'Segment EBIT - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' to reach $53.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBIT - North America Major Domestic Appliances' reaching $201.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $298 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Whirlpool here>>>
Shares of Whirlpool have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>