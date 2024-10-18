We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of +0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>
- Net interest margin (FTE): 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 59.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 57.2%.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $138.07 billion compared to the $137.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
- Non-performing assets: $845 million versus $877.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale: $828 million versus $857.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.9% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Leverage Ratio: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $572 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $593.77 million.
- Net Interest Income: $1.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion.
- Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.23 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.