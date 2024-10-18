Back to top

Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of +0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 57.2%.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $138.07 billion compared to the $137.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
  • Non-performing assets: $845 million versus $877.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale: $828 million versus $857.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.9% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $572 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $593.77 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion.
  • Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.23 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

