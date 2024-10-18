We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.13 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Book value per share: $27.60 versus $26.16 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 58.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.9%.
- Net interest margin (FTE): 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio): 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Return on average assets: 1.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
- Tangible book value per share (including AOCI): $20.20 versus $18.83 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $195.84 billion versus $195 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Return on average common equity: 11.7% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- CET1 Capital Ratio: 10.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
- Leverage Ratio: 9.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.1%.
- Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio: 12.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $733 million versus $713.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.