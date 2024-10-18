Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Autoliv (ALV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change: -0.7% compared to the 1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change: -1% versus -1.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales by Segment - Organic change: -0.8% versus -0.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Seatbelt Products: $819 million compared to the $787.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Autoliv here>>>

Shares of Autoliv have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise