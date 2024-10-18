Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Express (AXP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported $16.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $39.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.04.
  • Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $29.87 billion compared to the $30.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $86.75 billion versus $87.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.1 billion.
  • Average Card Member loans: $132.96 billion compared to the $133.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Card Member loans: $134.55 billion versus $135.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $441 billion compared to the $437.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Interest Income: $6.15 billion versus $5.94 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest revenues: $12.63 billion compared to the $12.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $4.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.93 billion.
  • Discount revenue: $8.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.85 billion.
  • Net card fees: $2.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise