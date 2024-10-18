We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Express (AXP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported $16.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Book value per common share: $39.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.04.
- Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $29.87 billion compared to the $30.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $86.75 billion versus $87.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.1 billion.
- Average Card Member loans: $132.96 billion compared to the $133.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Card Member loans: $134.55 billion versus $135.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Card billed business (Network volumes): $441 billion compared to the $437.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Interest Income: $6.15 billion versus $5.94 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total non-interest revenues: $12.63 billion compared to the $12.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $4.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.93 billion.
- Discount revenue: $8.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.85 billion.
- Net card fees: $2.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.
Shares of American Express have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.