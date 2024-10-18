Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Simmons First National (SFNC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $174.84 million, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +12.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 75.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance: $23.87 billion compared to the $23.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $164.11 million compared to the $163.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $45.52 million compared to the $44.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $157.71 million versus $156.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Simmons First National have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

