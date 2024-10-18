Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) has been selected by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC to provide architecture and engineering consulting services for the capital improvement program at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the busiest airport in Puerto Rico, handling more than 90% of the island’s passengers, this contract positions Jacobs at the forefront of crucial infrastructure development. Supporting a Growing Transportation Hub
Image: Bigstock
Jacobs' Contract at SJU Boosts Its Aviation Infrastructure Expertise
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J - Free Report) has been selected by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC to provide architecture and engineering consulting services for the capital improvement program at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the busiest airport in Puerto Rico, handling more than 90% of the island’s passengers, this contract positions Jacobs at the forefront of crucial infrastructure development.
Supporting a Growing Transportation Hub
With passenger traffic at SJU having grown by more than 40% in the last decade, Jacobs' role will focus on supporting key projects that include runway and taxiway improvements, as well as sustainability initiatives. The company's expertise will also guide the development of a comprehensive pavement management system, essential for maintaining the airport’s infrastructure as demand increases.
As climate change continues to impact the region, Jacobs' experience in resilient infrastructure will be critical in helping SJU plan for future weather-related disruptions. This aligns with Jacobs' track record of providing innovative solutions ensuring safety and efficiency in transportation networks worldwide.
Expanding Jacobs' Transportation Portfolio
Jacobs has a well-established reputation in the transportation sector, recently ranked No. 2 by Engineering News-Record. This contract adds to Jacobs' portfolio of successful projects, such as its work at Denver International Airport and its contributions to Scotland’s Queensferry Crossing. The company’s ability to manage large-scale, sustainable projects across various geographies further solidifies its role as a leader in aviation infrastructure.
This new engagement at SJU not only strengthens Jacobs' foothold in the Caribbean but also highlights its ongoing commitment to helping global airports adapt to evolving passenger demands and climate challenges. For investors, this contract underscores Jacobs’ robust positioning in the growing aviation infrastructure market.
Jacobs’ Share Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
J’s shares have gained 10.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 33% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs and higher restructuring & other charges. Jacobs unveiled that in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the direct cost of contracts increased 5.1% year over year due to the ongoing inflationary pressures of labor, materials and other related expenses. Also, an increase in other department spends and personnel costs, and unfavorable foreign currency translation are added headwinds.
Yet, the company’s prospects are linked to strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.
J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
