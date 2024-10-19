We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $65.80, indicating a +1.83% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.2% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 23, 2024. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.35%.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.