We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) closed at $2.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
Shares of the company have by 0% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42 million, down 37.62% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.73 of its industry.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.