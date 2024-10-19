We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) closed at $2.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 125% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $36.85 million, indicating a 35.53% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $148.07 million, which would represent changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.98.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.