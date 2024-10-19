We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Twilio (TWLO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) ending at $70.85, denoting a +0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
The company's stock has climbed by 12.1% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, signifying shifts of +39.18% and +5.18%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Twilio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 32.25 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TWLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.