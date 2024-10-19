We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $32.76, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 6.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 71.89% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $83.49 million, showing a 42.3% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
LPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $420.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.4% lower within the past month. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Dorian LPG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.61, so one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.