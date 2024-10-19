We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AeroVironment (AVAV) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) ending at $216.97, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The maker of unmanned aircrafts's shares have seen an increase of 20% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $178.96 million, down 1.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $802.14 million, demonstrating changes of +12.37% and +11.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AeroVironment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AeroVironment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 64.24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.74.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.