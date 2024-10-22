We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Watsco (WSO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Watsco (WSO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.25 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Watsco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Canada' stands at $102.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- United States' of $1.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Latin America and the Caribbean' will likely reach $325.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +218.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Same-Store Sales' should arrive at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Watsco here>>>
Shares of Watsco have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>