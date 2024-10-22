Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HBT Financial (HBT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.44 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.05 million, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 4% compared to the 4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $4.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.77 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54%.
  • Card income: $2.75 million versus $2.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other noninterest income: $0.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.89 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $48.29 million versus $47.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.08 million versus $2.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management fees: $2.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.70 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $8.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.81 million.
  • Mortgage servicing: $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HBT Financial here>>>

Shares of HBT Financial have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

