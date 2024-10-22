Hexcel (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hexcel (HXL) Q3 Earnings
View all Key Company Metrics for Hexcel here>>>
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials: $250.30 million compared to the $235.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials: $85.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $92.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials: $31.40 million versus $38.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products: $45.60 million versus $42.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products: $42.30 million compared to the $42.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
- Net sales- Engineered products: $89 million compared to the $86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products: $1 million compared to the $1.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Net sales- Composite Materials: $390.20 million versus $366.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total: $128.20 million versus $135.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Total: $32.40 million compared to the $39.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $295.90 million compared to the $282.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Operating income- Composite Materials: $56.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.04 million.
Shares of Hexcel have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.