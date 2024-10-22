We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Gained Today
In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) reached $30.14, with a +0.3% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.
The company's stock has climbed by 19.39% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 137.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $471.59 million, up 20.34% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 40.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Symbotic Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 90.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.76.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.