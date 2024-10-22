Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was -17.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 30.6% versus 30.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 99.5% versus 97.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 68.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.8%.
  • Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 99.2% versus 97.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 122.1% compared to the 111.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 83.2% versus 95.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1.11 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $8.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.2%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income earned: $117.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $129.30 million compared to the $125.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $875.40 million versus $882.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $107.50 million compared to the $112.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

