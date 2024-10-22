We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was -17.16%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Underwriting expense ratio: 30.6% versus 30.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Combined ratio: 99.5% versus 97.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Loss and loss expense ratio: 68.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 66.8%.
- Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 99.2% versus 97.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 122.1% compared to the 111.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 83.2% versus 95.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1.11 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
- Revenues- Other income: $8.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.2%.
- Revenues- Net investment income earned: $117.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
- Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $129.30 million compared to the $125.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $875.40 million versus $882.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
- Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $107.50 million compared to the $112.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.