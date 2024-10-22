Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported revenue of $516.31 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.43 million, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $45.91 billion compared to the $46.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $310.50 million compared to the $302.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $208.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.70 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $308.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $299.63 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BOK Financial here>>>

Shares of BOK Financial have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

