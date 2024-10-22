Back to top

Zions (ZION) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $804 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $781.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +18.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $82.89 billion compared to the $81.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total nonaccrual Loan: $363 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.03 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $368 million compared to the $275.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 11.4% versus 11.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 13.2% compared to the 13% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.6% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $172 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $166.83 million.
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $632 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.24 million.
  • Other customer-related fees: $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.34 million.
Shares of Zions have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

