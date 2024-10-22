See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Victory Sycamore Established Val R6 (VEVRX) - free report >>
MassMutual Disciplined Growth Adm (MPGLX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Victory Sycamore Established Val R6 (VEVRX) - free report >>
MassMutual Disciplined Growth Adm (MPGLX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund A(FABLX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FABLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. FABLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.9%.
MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Admiral(MPGLX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MPGLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 17.37%, expense ratio of 0.89% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Victory Sycamore Established Value R6(VEVRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVRX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.23% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.