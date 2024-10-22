We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Mattel (MAT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.84 billion, declining 4.3% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mattel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie' of $523.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price' stands at $306.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels' will reach $455.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>
Mattel shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>