Countdown to Wyndham (WH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $407.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wyndham metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' should come in at $162.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' should arrive at $171.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees' to come in at $2.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' will reach $31.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' will reach $39.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Rooms' at 923,830. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 858,000.
The consensus estimate for 'Total RevPAR' stands at $50.71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.71 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Wyndham have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Currently, WH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>