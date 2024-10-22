For the quarter ended September 2024, Verizon Communications (
Verizon (VZ) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.33 billion, down 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>
- Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections: 30.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.55 million.
- Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband: 26 thousand versus 34.41 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet: 39 thousand versus 40 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios video: -74 thousand versus -71.63 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating revenues- Consumer: $25.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
- Operating revenues- Business: $7.35 billion compared to the $7.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Service: $19.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Other: $1.62 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
- Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other: $3.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.20 billion.
- Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector: $3.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
- Operating revenues- Business- Wholesale: $550 million compared to the $560.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
Shares of Verizon have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.