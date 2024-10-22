Back to top

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) reported $38.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +1.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent): 58.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.2%.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $10.35 million versus $6.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.39 billion.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $10.35 million versus $6.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $7.79 million versus $7.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.79 million compared to the $30.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sierra Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

