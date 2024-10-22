Back to top

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.16 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.37, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56, the EPS surprise was -5.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group: 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.
  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4,739 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,741.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $3.65 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $790.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $770.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $1.80 million versus $0.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200% change.
  • Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group: $895.90 million compared to the $973.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG): $308.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $334.12 million.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG): $181.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.29 million.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

