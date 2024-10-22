Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) reported $492.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old National Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.3%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $47.91 billion compared to the $47.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $94.14 million compared to the $85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $397.87 million versus $397.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $20.35 million versus $19.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth and investment services fees: $29.12 million compared to the $28.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $7.67 million compared to the $7.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old National Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Old National Bancorp have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Old National Bancorp (ONB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise