Lockheed (LMT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported $17.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $6.84 for the same period compares to $6.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.28 billion, representing a surprise of -1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $6.49 billion versus $6.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $4.37 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $3.18 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Net sales- Space: $3.08 billion versus $3.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $659 million versus $667.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $272 million compared to the $276.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $483 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $480.67 million.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $456 million versus $363.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Lockheed have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

