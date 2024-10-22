Back to top

PulteGroup (PHM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.48 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.35, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10, the EPS surprise was +8.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Selling Price - Total: $548 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $546.01.
  • Net New Orders in Units - Total: 7,031 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,077.
  • Closings (units) - Total: 7,924 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,630.
  • Unit Backlog - Total: 12,089 compared to the 12,429 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Backlog Value - Total: $7.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.73 billion.
  • Net New Orders (Value) - Total: $3.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.93 billion.
  • Homebuilding- Home sale revenues: $4.34 billion compared to the $4.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $113.83 million versus $86.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.4% change.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $4.36 billion versus $4.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Homebuilding- Land sale revenues: $19.28 million versus $34.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.7% change.
  • Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding: $851.27 million versus $821.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services: $54.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.76 million.
Shares of PulteGroup have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

