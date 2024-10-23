Back to top

First Financial Corp. (THFF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

First Financial Corp. (THFF - Free Report) reported $58.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -3.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Financial Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.8% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 64.4% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $11.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.70 million.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.41 million compared to the $0.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Financial Corp. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

