Interpublic Group Earnings Meet Estimates in Q3, Revenues Miss
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
IPG’s adjusted earnings (excluding 65 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and was flat with the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and declined 16.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.6 billion fell 1.9% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion.
IPG shares have gained 16.9% over the past year, whereas the industry it belongs to has declined 27.7% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 40.3%.
Interpublic Group's Operating Results
The operating income in the quarter came in at $132.9 million, which decreased 64.7% from the year-ago quarter and was lower than our estimate of $392.8 million.
Adjusted EBITA was $385.8 million, decreasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis and missing our estimate of $413.1 million. The adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues was 17.2%, gaining 260 basis points from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat our expectation of 16.4%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of IPG
Interpublic Groupended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.5 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $2.9 billion compared with $3.2 billion in the preceding quarter.
In the reported quarter, IPG repurchased shares for $100 million at an average cost of $31.4 per share, including fees. The company paid out a common stock cash dividend of 33 cents per share to $123.2 million.
Interpublic Group's 2024 Guidance
IPG expects 2024 organic net revenues to grow 1% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be 16.6%.
Currently, Interpublic Groupcarries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Earnings Snapshots of IPG's Peers
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $3.9 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.3% and grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.8 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and increased 3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $16.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.