Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CoStar (CSGP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $692.6 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $696.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- CoStar: $256.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $256.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenues- Information Services: $33 million compared to the $34.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other Marketplaces: $32.30 million compared to the $31.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- LoopNet: $70.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenues- Residential: $27.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +169.1%.
  • Revenues- Multifamily: $271.80 million compared to the $273.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CoStar here>>>

Shares of CoStar have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise