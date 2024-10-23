Back to top

Seagate (STX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Seagate (STX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, up 49.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +6.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Seagate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Capacity Shipped - Mass Capacity: 128 EB versus the two-analyst average estimate of 116.16 EB.
  • Capacity Shipped - Total: 137.5 EB compared to the 126.18 EB average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Capacity Shipped - Legacy: 9.6 EB compared to the 10.02 EB average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Legacy: $270 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $282.32 million.
  • Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Mass Capacity: $1.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Seagate here>>>

Shares of Seagate have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

