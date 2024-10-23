We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Gold (NGD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
New Gold (NGD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.01, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.
Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a loss of 4.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.
The upcoming earnings release of New Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $969 million, representing changes of +114.29% and +23.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for New Gold should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% lower within the past month. Currently, New Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, New Gold currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.